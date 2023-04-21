Nearly 150,000 social homes involved in tenancy fraud, report warns

Attendees at the @Tenancy_Fraud conference yesterday heard that a failure to tackle this issue amounted to a “failure of leadership” in government #UKhousing

Alan Bryce, interim head of the Fraud Advisory Panel and a non-executive committee member of the TFF, who authored the report, told hundreds of delegates at the conference that the failure of the government and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to get a grip on this issue amounted to a “failure of leadership”.

The report, Lost homes, lost hope: social housing fraud in England – recovering social homes for those in need, examines the issue in its various guises, as well as the unlawful occupation of social housing property.

The research was unveiled at the annual Tenancy Fraud Forum (TFF), in partnership with the Fraud Advisory Panel, at Kensington Town Hall yesterday.

The report attempts to address the lack of official data and the financial cost of the problem, which it put at an average of £42,000 per property.

The current nationally accepted estimate of the scale of tenancy fraud in England is “at least 98,000 social homes”, but this figure was published by the Audit Commission in 2012.

The TFF’s new analysis puts the figure at at least 1 in 20 in London and 1 in 30 outside London, totalling at least 148,000 social homes in England that are subject to some form of tenancy fraud.

This is because there is a “detection gap”: the difference between the forum’s estimates for the “actual” number of reported detections and what could have been possible had “good practice” been followed, Mr Bryce said.

The TFF said its estimate included a number of factors, such as a reduction in detection resources to recover properties from fraudsters, rising rental costs and the cost of living crisis, and the increase in short-term lets in recent years.

The TFF believes the issue is pressing, because 95,000 families are currently in temporary accommodation and more than 1.2 million families are on the housing waiting list in England.

Mr Bryce said: “Our research across England paints a depressing picture of public waste and missed opportunities, with both a lack of data and accountability, but this is not the worst of it.