Nearly 22,000 orders made against landlords in a year, ombudsman reveals

In its annual complaints review, the agency said the interventions ranged from making landlords do repairs to paying compensation and improving practices.

A total of 21,740 interventions were made in the year to the end of March 2024, compared with 6,590 the year before, the ombudsman reported.

Housing associations and councils paid out a total of £4.9m in compensation to tenants, as the agency said it made 8,054 compensation orders.