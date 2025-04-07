Nearly 40 firms named on £380m social housing framework in Scotland

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A total of 38 contractors have won places on a £380m, four-year planned-works framework for social landlords in Scotland.
Procurement services provider PfH Scotland has appointed 22 regional small and medium-sized firms and 16 larger national companies, including Bell Group, CCG Scotland, Easy Heat Systems and Wren Kitchens. A full list of the firms is included below.
The contractors will supply and install planned and cyclical maintenance works to Scottish councils and housing associations over four years.
They will provide kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors, electrical works, roofing, painting, decorating, property refurbishment and surrounding works, including hard landscaping and fencing.
The framework is structured across 12 lots and tailored to different regions of Scotland so local requirements can be addressed.
Social landlords have the option to procure products only, or a one-stop route for the supply of products and installation.
There is also the option of full property refurbishment services. Figures from the Scottish Housing Regulator showed that social landlords in Scotland spent £945m on management and maintenance in 2023-24, the highest on record.
Planned maintenance expenditure increased by 3.88%, to £176.03m, because of higher costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions.
Chris McGinn, commercial manager at PfH Scotland, said: “When social landlords invest in planned works, it creates warm, safe, comfortable homes for their tenants, and it lowers the need for spending on reactive repairs.
“The problem is that higher inflation and rising prices, along with multiple competing priorities, have put huge pressure on already stretched budgets.
“We designed this framework with social landlords so it could offer flexible, low-cost, high-quality options for planned works, enabling a quick and precise match between their requirements and suppliers.”
John Hepburn, regional managing director at contractor McConnell, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed onto PfH Scotland’s planned-works framework, which covers a comprehensive, whole-house programme for social landlords in Scotland.
“Our vision at McConnell is to deliver quality works to the communities we work within, and that’s more important than ever with the incredibly challenging landscape that Scottish housing providers are operating in right now.”
AC Whyte
Ailsa Building Contractors
Anglian Building Products
Bell Group
BRB Electrical
CCG Scotland
City Building Contracts RSBi
City Gate Construction
Clark Contracts
Clydebuilt Home Improvements
CR Smith Manufacturing
C-urb 6
DBM Building Contractors
Easy Heat Systems
Firstcall Trade Services
Glendale Countryside
GMG Contractors
Heron Manufacture
Howdens
Hugh LS McConnell
Ivanhoe Forth
James Frew
John McGeady
Joinery and Timber Creations (JTC)
Magnus Electrical Services
Mitie Property Services
Moores Furniture Group
MP Group UK
Nobia Holdings (trading as Magnet)
Novus Property Solutions
Procast Building Contractors
Quantum Contract Solutions
Sidey Solutions
Sovereign Group
Symphony Group
Trident Maintenance Services
Walker Profiles
Wren Kitchens
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories