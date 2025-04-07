Nearly 40 firms named on £380m social housing framework in Scotland

A total of 38 contractors have won places on a £380m, four-year planned-works framework for social landlords in Scotland #UKhousing

The contractors will supply and install planned and cyclical maintenance works to Scottish councils and housing associations over four years.

Procurement services provider PfH Scotland has appointed 22 regional small and medium-sized firms and 16 larger national companies, including Bell Group, CCG Scotland, Easy Heat Systems and Wren Kitchens. A full list of the firms is included below.

They will provide kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors, electrical works, roofing, painting, decorating, property refurbishment and surrounding works, including hard landscaping and fencing.

The framework is structured across 12 lots and tailored to different regions of Scotland so local requirements can be addressed.

Social landlords have the option to procure products only, or a one-stop route for the supply of products and installation.

There is also the option of full property refurbishment services. Figures from the Scottish Housing Regulator showed that social landlords in Scotland spent £945m on management and maintenance in 2023-24, the highest on record.