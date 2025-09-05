Nearly 40 major sector organisations call for office-to-residential conversions to be scrapped

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A total of 39 organisations are calling for the government to support an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill that would scrap office-to-residential conversions.
An open letter, signed by the likes of homelessness charity Shelter and the G15 group, comes after a new analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) which estimates that almost 28,000 affordable homes were lost due to permitted development rights (PDR).
If the amendment to the legislation currently going through parliament is passed, it would remove PDR for non-residential buildings converted into homes.
Introduced in 2013 to encourage development of empty offices after the recession, PDR allows non-residential buildings to be converted into homes without requiring full planning permission.
This means that councils were unable to enforce affordable housing or infrastructure contributions from developers for these properties, or ensure that new homes delivered were high-quality, climate-resilient or suitably located.
The letter was supported by data from the LGA, which estimated that 111,958 homes had been created through PDR in the past 11 years.
Using an approximation of 25% affordable housing to indicate planning requirements across councils, the group calculated that 27,999 affordable homes could have been built from these office-to-residential conversions if full planning permission was enforced.
The LGA pointed to the government’s own study, which has shown that homes created through PDR are more likely to be sub-standard, smaller, darker, poorly ventilated and in unsuitable locations such as industrial estates and business parks.
Baroness Thornhill, a vice-president of the LGA who brought the amendment, said: “The impact of certain PDR rules has gone much further than was ever anticipated when they were first bought in. It is time they were scrapped.
“Councils – and communities – are losing out significantly because developers are able to circumvent the democratic planning process.
“Making this change could mean better-quality development, which has the benefit of proper oversight and consideration, and helps bring forward much-needed affordable housing.”
Last year, an Inside Housing investigation found that poorly converted office-to-residential homes were unsafe to occupy because of mould and fire safety.
Additionally, facing rising demand for temporary accommodation, councils have been housing asylum seekers and homeless residents in these properties because the rental cost is lower than hotels.
Another investigation by Inside Housing calculated that Cornwall and North Devon had the highest rate of approval of office-to-housing conversions.
This is not the first call for the government to reform this policy. Shelter also recently sent an open letter, written on behalf of a group of parents living in Imperial Apartments in South Bristol.
The letter cited problems with damp and mould, as well as disrepair, overcrowding, frequent anti-social behaviour and rat infestations.
“The restrictive physical characteristics of the accommodation, although designed under permitted development rights, mean that a lot of flats are not actually suitable for people to live in,” stated the letter, which amassed more than 500 signatories including local GPs and charities.
Inside Housing has contacted the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for a response.
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