Nearly 40 major sector organisations call for office-to-residential conversions to be scrapped

An open letter, signed by the likes of homelessness charity Shelter and the G15 group, comes after a new analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) which estimates that almost 28,000 affordable homes were lost due to permitted development rights (PDR).

If the amendment to the legislation currently going through parliament is passed, it would remove PDR for non-residential buildings converted into homes.

Introduced in 2013 to encourage development of empty offices after the recession, PDR allows non-residential buildings to be converted into homes without requiring full planning permission.