Nearly 400 households made homeless every day after eviction ban lifted

The data published today shows that 397 households became homeless every day between July and September last year, with a total of 36,510 households becoming homeless over the three months. The figure is down 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Since the start of the pandemic, 222,360 households have been tipped into homelessness.

Homelessness charity Shelter said it is “bracing itself to help people with nowhere else to turn” after the removal of other COVID-19 protections, such as the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit and furlough, and as energy and fuel bills surge.