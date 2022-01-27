Nearly 400 households made homeless every day after eviction ban lifted

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An average of 400 households became homeless every day in the first three full months after the eviction ban ended in England, new government homelessness figures show.
The data published today shows that 397 households became homeless every day between July and September last year, with a total of 36,510 households becoming homeless over the three months. The figure is down 4.6% from the same quarter last year.
Since the start of the pandemic, 222,360 households have been tipped into homelessness.
Homelessness charity Shelter said it is “bracing itself to help people with nowhere else to turn” after the removal of other COVID-19 protections, such as the £20-a-week boost to Universal Credit and furlough, and as energy and fuel bills surge.
A ban on bailiff-enforced evictions was introduced in December 2021 in response to the rise in coronavirus cases.
The ban meant that landlords were still able to carry out evictions via the courts, however bailiffs were not allowed to enter households to enact the evictions.
The ban, which followed a complete moratorium on evictions between March and September 2020, came to an end in June last year.
The data showed that 67,820 households were initially assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness, down 4.4% from July to September 2020.
On 30 September 2021, 96,060 households were in temporary accommodation, up 1.5% from 30 September 2020.
According to the government, the increase is driven by an increase in single households by 7.4%, while households with children reduced by 1.8% to 59,130.
The data showed that 4,440 households were threatened with homelessness after receiving a Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notice from their landlord, a 33% rise on the previous quarter.
Fleeing domestic abuse was given as the reason for 8,850 households (13%) being found to be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by their council. This has increased by 6% in a year, and 27% since 2019.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The advisors working on our emergency helpline can hear the sheer panic in people’s voices as they ring up desperate to keep a safe roof over their heads.
“The stress and uncertainty of the situation seeps into every part of a person’s or family’s life.
“The end of the eviction ban has triggered a rising tide of homelessness that could turn into a flood.
“No one should have to face homelessness alone, which is why we urgently need the public’s support so that we can keep picking up the phone and give anyone who needs it free and expert help.”
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