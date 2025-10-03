Nearly 50,000 on Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list as CIH urges action

A total of 49,083 households were on the country’s waiting list as of March this year, according to the Department for Communities.

This represented a 4% rise on the previous 12-month period and is the highest total applicants since 2010.

“This is a problem we can and must fix,” said Justin Cartwright, national director of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland.

Of the 49,083 applicants, nearly 77% – a total of 37,635 – were deemed to be in “housing stress”. This means they have 30 or more points under the social housing selection scheme.