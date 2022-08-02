Nearly £6bn in Right to Buy discounts given since increase in 2012

The research by the LGA, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, found that since 2012 the average discount has increased by 150% to more than £67,000 in 2020-21.

Councils have warned that the scheme is becoming unsustainable, with local authorities struggling to rebuild homes as quickly as they are being sold.

“At a time of an escalating cost of living crisis, we urgently need to build more council homes, not have less,” said David Renard, the LGA’s housing spokesperson.

RTB, which was introduced in 1980, currently enables council tenants to buy their council home at a discount of up to £87,200–£116,200 in London. Local authorities must also return a proportion of the sales to the Treasury.

In a relaunch of the scheme in 2012, the government increased the RTB discount available to £75,000.

In 2011-12, the average discount for a council tenant buying a home under RTB was £26,690, around 27% of the average property value. In 2020-21, the average discount is £67,050, 42% of property value.