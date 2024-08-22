Nearly a quarter of council’s homes fail Decent Homes Standard

According to the report, 24% of the local authority’s homes failed to meet the DHS, compared with the average of 10% for social housing.

Lewisham Council said the main focus of the report was to highlight its reporting against tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), the results for which are due to be published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for all social landlords in the autumn.

TSMs are a set of 22 measures recording tenants’ perception of their landlord’s services, along with landlord data on homes such as repairs, safety and how many properties meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Landlords are obliged to publish the results.