Nearly a quarter of empty social homes in Scotland awaiting disposal, demolition or reconfiguration

The findings come after the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) collected information on 308,806 social homes from all registered providers in February.

Of the total empty or void homes, 42% (or 2,064 homes) were what the SHR described as “normal, lettable self-contained homes”.

The remaining 58% were vacant for specific reasons such as being subject to insurance claims, awaiting major repairs, or being used as decants.

The primary reason for the high number of vacant homes is that 23%, or 1,158 properties, are awaiting disposal, demolition or reconfiguration.