Nearly a third of London council’s properties do not meet Decent Homes Standard

A council document on housing repairs performance revealed that 69% of its stock meets the standard. However, since the report was published, the figure has increased to 70%.

In 2021-22, the English Housing Survey found that 10% of social homes on average failed to meet the standard.

The details follow Haringey Council closing its ALMO, Homes for Haringey, and bringing homes back in house.

Homes for Haringey was set up in 2006 to access Decent Homes Standard funding.

The decision followed a 2003 stock condition survey, which found that around 55% of its homes did not meet the standard.

Since its inception, the lowest percentage of non-decent homes the ALMO achieved was just over 17% in 2019-20.