Nearly four million Northern homes fail to meet crucial energy efficiency rating, report finds

New research by the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), which represents housing organisations in the region, found that 3.8 million homes are failing to reach an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

The North is home to a third of England’s fuel-poor households. Living in these poorly insulated homes are costing tenants at least £680 a year, it has been revealed the NHC’s annual Northern Housing Monitor report.

The report found that one in six Northern households were already in fuel poverty before the latest energy price rises and cost of living crisis.

Echoing similar calls made this week by the National Housing Federation (NHF), the report urged the government to use next week’s Autumn Budget to invest a further £4bn into retrofitting leaky properties.