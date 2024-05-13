NEF calls for Right to Buy to be devolved after new research reveals impact on housing crisis

Over four in 10 council homes sold under the Right to Buy are now owned by private landlords, researchers have found #UKhousing

Inside Housing got the first data on the issue in 2015 , when it found 37.6% of ex-council homes in England were being rented privately. It repeated the investigation in 2017 , by which point 40.2% of homes were being let on the private market.

The number of Right to Buy homes now in the private rented sector has risen by 3.2 percentage points since 2014-15, meaning around 109,000 more former council homes are being let privately compared with a decade ago.

Freedom of Information requests sent by the New Economics Foundation (NEF), the independent thinktank, revealed that 41% of all homes sold off under the policy are now being let on the private market.

In its report, the NEF said the scheme has been “a major contributing factor to the UK’s housing crisis”.

Since the scheme’s introduction in 1980, the proportion of social renters has almost halved, from 31% of English households to 16% in 2022-23, according to the English Housing Survey.

Tenants who previously would have been housed in social homes were now “forced to rely on expensive, insecure and often poor-quality” private rented homes, the NEF said.

As well as depleting the availability of genuinely affordable homes, the report said Right to Buy was “increasingly failing to achieve its stated goal” of increasing homeownership.

This is because, between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the number of additional homes sold under Right to Buy (119,000) was “broadly similar” to the number of additional former council homes being let privately (109,000).

The research also highlighted local authorities where there is a particularly high percentage of Right to Buy homes on the private rented market now. In Brighton, 86% of homes sold are being rented privately, while 73% of homes sold in Milton Keynes and 59% of homes sold in Dover are now being rented privately.

By forcing councils to sell homes at large discounts, the report argued Right to Buy has had a “chilling effect” on local authorities’ ability to build new council homes.