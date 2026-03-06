It was during this process, in 2014, that Ms Hockett discovered that two Women’s Pioneer sites had potential for demolition to create space for far larger developments.

It has been a decade-long journey from that point, but late March 2026 will see the handing-over of Brooke House in Acton, delivered in partnership with L&Q as development agents. The original 39-home estate was built in the 1930s and extended in the 1970s, and the homes fell below modern space standards. The new 15-storey building will offer 102 flats for single women, all at social rent.

The Wood Lane scheme in White City, Hammersmith, meanwhile, is due to be handed over in September, and will provide 60 social and intermediate rent one-bed flats, with balconies and a communal terrace, and new offices for Women’s Pioneer. These were received instead of a premium charged for the adjoining land, which has been developed by build-to-rent specialist HUB into a 17-storey, 209-flat co-living scheme, with a cafe and co-working space open to the wider community.

“I have found the last 10 years when we’ve been working on this a learning curve,” Ms Hockett says. “And that has cheered me up, because I felt that I’m not too old to learn new things.”

Looking to the future

Ms Hockett considered retiring earlier, but it was these two developments that kept her hanging on. “I was just so wrapped up in the schemes and wanting to see them succeed, and wanting to wait until they were out of the woods.”

But a “pesky knee problem” has taken a toll in recent years. “I’m really not able to skip around like a gazelle on our building sites,” she says ruefully, “and I really haven’t taken easily to letting somebody else be my eyes and ears.”

Ms Hockett will be at the Brooke House opening in late March, following a holiday in Madeira. She is hopeful that Women’s Pioneer’s successful experiences with Brooke House and Wood Lane will place it well to make best use of the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

“We don’t want to stop now, but we’ve run out of opportunities on our own land, so partnership is the way forward,” she says. “It’s about finding a developer we can work with and finding opportunities at a really early stage, so we can shape what’s being built.”

It has been odd adjusting to no longer being in charge – “I keep saying ‘we need to do this’ and then realising I mean ‘you need to do this’” – but Ms Hockett has produced a 10-year development plan that has been approved by the board, and “now it’s for others to get on with it and implement it”.

Tracey Downie, chief executive of Women’s Pioneer, says that Ms Hockett’s impact on the organisation “is only surpassed by our founders”.

“Sue has been involved in developing, refurbishing or purchasing every one of our 897 social homes, successfully leading our significant growth and development since she joined us in 1977,” she says. “We will continue to build on Sue’s legacy with an ambitious development programme that Sue has initiated and, over the next 10 years, we expect to grow by a further 10%.”

“We don’t want to stop now, but we’ve run out of opportunities on our own land, so partnership is the way forward”

Ms Hockett says she is beyond confident in Mr Richards, who will be leading on development following her retirement, and the whole Women’s Pioneer team. “This is one of the strongest teams I’ve ever worked with. They’re younger, of course, so they bring that energy. They’re ambitious for the organisation, but they’re ambitious for themselves as well. So while we’ve got them, I think great things are on the horizon.”

Meanwhile, Ms Hockett is excited to begin the next phase of her life in Leeds, near to her brother who has children and grandchildren. She has one year remaining in her term as a trustee at small London housing association Harrison Housing, and then is considering reapplying her skills to a school governor role.

She has a laundry list of hobbies planned for retirement: a garden design course, line-dancing lessons and bar shifts at her local community theatre. She and her partner are “inveterate travellers” and have plans to go to Japan. Ms Hockett twists her wedding ring as she speaks fondly about thanking her partner in her speech at yesterday’s retirement party.

“She has been a Pioneer-first-removed for more than 30 years, and she has listened to me banging on about Pioneer for all that time,” she says. “She has also given me very sound advice, not all of which I’ve taken, but most of which I should have.”

Although she says “it will be weird” to leave Women’s Pioneer, there is also a satisfaction. “I suppose that’s why I’ve probably done it for so long, because I found working for them something I can believe in.”