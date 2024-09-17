Net zero homes: innovating through challenges

As part of our ambition to lower the impact of embodied carbon, our original design called for a fully timber construction, particularly as the homes are only three storeys high. After the Grenfell fire, however, the developer was concerned about how easy it would be for future homeowners to get a mortgage if the building was timber-framed.

To address this concern, we adopted a hybrid solution, using masonry construction for the external walls and timber construction for the party and partition walls, including structural elements such as beams. This solution satisfied both sustainability goals and market considerations.

The Ukraine war led to a tripling of timber costs, affecting both the structural elements and the wood-fibre insulation. The wood-fibre insulation was chosen for a range of reasons; critically, as a natural insulation material, it had low embodied carbon (10-20kg CO2e/m2). In contrast, the more common PIR (polyisocyanurate) insulation has an embodied carbon of about 100-150kg CO2e/m2. The tripling of the cost of timber represented a big challenge.

“Sustainable design isn’t just about numbers and targets. It’s about creating spaces that enhance people’s lives while respecting our planet”

Our team thought deeply about this issue, wishing to be flexible to address the development cost increase, without compromising on sustainability and, specifically, our embodied-carbon goals.

We retained wood fibre in the roofs, which covered a smaller area. For the walls, we switched to mineral wool insulation, specifically, glass mineral wool insulation made with 84% recycled glass. This allowed us to keep embodied carbon down (15-30kg CO2e/m2), taking advantage of its excellent fire-resistant and soundproofing properties, particularly as the homes fronted the busy Beulah Hill.

With a development value of £3.4m, achieving net-zero standards was no small feat. STA Consultancy completed the delivery of this project. They were responsible for project management and cost consulting, with finance from Atelier, which specialises in sustainable lending, a market that continues to grow. With more financial lenders incentivising SME developers through low-interest debt, this will continue to encourage them to make more adaptive decisions on how we build.

Sustainable design isn’t just about numbers and targets – it’s about creating spaces that enhance people’s lives while respecting our planet. It’s about turning challenges into opportunities for innovation.

As the housing industry faces increasing pressure to deliver more homes, I believe it’s important to share and learn from projects like this that allow us to deliver sustainable homes without compromising on quality. While the path to high-quality housing isn’t always easy, it is infinitely rewarding.

Tara Gbolade, co-director, Gbolade Design Studio