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Network Homes agrees deal to build its largest ever development

News15.10.21by Grainne Cuffe

Housing association Network Homes is set to start work on a 575-home development in west London.

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Construction work on Merrick Place is set to start in December and is expected to be completed in mid-2025
Construction work on Merrick Place is set to start in December and is expected to be completed in mid-2025
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LinkedIn IHHousing association Network Homes is set to start work on a 575-home development in west London #UKhousing

The development in Southall, Ealing, will be the housing association’s largest ever construction project.

London-based Network owns and manages more than 20,000 homes across the capital, Hertfordshire and the South East.

It has exchanged contracts with build-to-rent specialist Grainger, which will offer up £141m to forward fund 401 of the homes.

Grainger will own three blocks at the development, which will operate as a standalone build-to-rent development.

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Network will keep a 22-storey building that will include 42 homes for London affordable rent and 132 for shared ownership.

The wider development will also offer 2,100 square metres of office space, 318 square metres of flexible commercial space, communal gardens and play space.

Construction work on Merrick Place is set to start in December and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

Henry Construction has been contracted for the works.

David Gooch, executive director of development at Network Homes, said: “This is the largest single build project that Network Homes has been involved with, so we’re really pleased to see this this fantastic scheme get under way.

“It will deliver much-needed homes, job opportunities and regeneration to this corner of west London. We’re looking forward to working with our partners to make this all a reality.”

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