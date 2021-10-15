Network Homes agrees deal to build its largest ever development

The development in Southall, Ealing, will be the housing association’s largest ever construction project.

London-based Network owns and manages more than 20,000 homes across the capital, Hertfordshire and the South East.

It has exchanged contracts with build-to-rent specialist Grainger, which will offer up £141m to forward fund 401 of the homes.

Grainger will own three blocks at the development, which will operate as a standalone build-to-rent development.