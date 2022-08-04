Network Homes ‘seeks solution’ for 575-home scheme over grid capacity fears

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G15 landlord Network Homes is “actively seeking” a solution over the future of a 575-home west London development affected by wider electricity capacity issues, Inside Housing can reveal.
The Greater London Authority (GLA) reportedly wrote to developers last week to warn that it could take more than 10 years to boost grid capacity and get housing schemes under way again in the London boroughs of Hillingdon, Ealing and Hounslow.
The problem has arisen due to the number of data centres that have been built in the area, according to the GLA, whose comments were first reported by the Financial Times.
Among those potentially affected is Network Homes’ £200m scheme at Merrick Place, Southall, which was set to be the landlord’s largest ever construction project. Building work was due to start last December but has yet to begin.
David Gooch, executive director of development at Network Homes, said: “Network Homes is working closely with the GLA infrastructure team, and Ealing Council, to address a grid capacity issue in Southall and we are actively seeking to agree a solution with SSEN [Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks] and National Grid to enable us to proceed with the delivery of a consented scheme of over 500 homes.”
Inside Housing reported last October how the group had exchanged contracts with build-to-rent specialist Grainger, which will offer £141m to forward-fund 401 of the homes.
Grainger will own three blocks at the development, which will operate as a standalone build-to-rent development.
Network will keep a 22-storey building that will include 42 homes for London Affordable Rent and 132 for shared ownership. A completion date of mid-2025 was originally given for the project.
The 20,000-home landlord’s aim is to start a “minimum” of 1,000 homes a year by March 2023.
Network has confirmed that it knew about the capacity issue in February but the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents the UK and Ireland’s energy networks businesses, maintains that there are no immediate capacity issues.
However, the office of London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that he has been granted a meeting with the government to discuss the issue around electricity grid capacity after asking for a meeting “weeks ago”.
A spokesperson for Mr Khan said: “The mayor is very concerned that electricity capacity constraints in three west London boroughs are creating a significant challenge for developers securing timely connections to the electricity network, which could affect the delivery of thousands of much-needed homes.
“Sadiq requested a meeting with government weeks ago, which has now been accepted. In the midst of a housing crisis, he is calling on ministers to work with him to resolve this issue urgently.”
The spokesperson added: “The mayor’s team is also working closely with the network providers responsible, to seek solutions to mitigate the potential delays and unlock the issue. These solutions do not affect planning permission.”
The ENA said that network operator SSEN has experienced the same volume of new data centre connection requests in west London as the total electricity demand of the area.
But it said the “rapid spike” just means that upgrade work across distribution and transmission needs to be co-ordinated.
It denied there was an immediate shortage of capacity in west London or a ban on new housing developments.
A spokesperson for the ENA added: “The constraints faced in west London are an isolated circumstance caused by a quick and concentrated expansion of demand from a localised growth in data centres, far higher than forecast.
“Electricity networks are using every tool available, including deploying innovative technologies, to accelerate connections and ensure that future demands are managed as efficiently as possible.”
Ealing Council told Inside Housing last week that it was “deeply concerned” about how “electricity capacity constraints will impact our substantial housing development programme”.
The ENA called for a long-term approach to investment to address the issue and said it has asked Ofgem, the energy watchdog, to make changes to its reactive regime to help ensure that network companies can build new infrastructure where it is needed.
Ofgem is currently considering network companies’ business plans for 2023-38, which the ENA said will determine the investments the electricity distribution networks are allowed to make.
A BEIS spokesperson said: “Our landmark British Energy Security Strategy set out a clear long-term roadmap for how we will supercharge affordable, domestic and renewable energy, so that households, businesses and industry can be confident they can get the electricity they need for the long term.
“We are in regular contact with the independent regulator Ofgem to ensure electricity network companies have the necessary funding to meet future demand on the grid, including to support the roll out of electric vehicles and heat pumps.”
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