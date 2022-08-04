Network Homes ‘seeks solution’ for 575-home scheme over grid capacity fears

The Greater London Authority (GLA) reportedly wrote to developers last week to warn that it could take more than 10 years to boost grid capacity and get housing schemes under way again in the London boroughs of Hillingdon, Ealing and Hounslow.

The problem has arisen due to the number of data centres that have been built in the area, according to the GLA, whose comments were first reported by the Financial Times.

Among those potentially affected is Network Homes’ £200m scheme at Merrick Place, Southall, which was set to be the landlord’s largest ever construction project. Building work was due to start last December but has yet to begin.

David Gooch, executive director of development at Network Homes, said: “Network Homes is working closely with the GLA infrastructure team, and Ealing Council, to address a grid capacity issue in Southall and we are actively seeking to agree a solution with SSEN [Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks] and National Grid to enable us to proceed with the delivery of a consented scheme of over 500 homes.”