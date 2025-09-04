Network Rail reveals two leadership appointments for new developer

Platform4 will combine London and Continental Railways (LCR) and Network Rail Property, with the aim of delivering up to 40,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

Robin Dobson has been appointed as chief executive of the new organisation, which will focus on transforming surplus rail land into thriving communities.

He brings extensive experience from his previous role at developer Hammerson and as group property director at Network Rail, where he led the repositioning of the property business by creating joint ventures and unlocking opportunities for significant development schemes.