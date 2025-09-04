Network Rail reveals two leadership appointments for new developer

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A new rail-led development company has made two key leadership appointments ahead of its launch later this year.
Platform4 will combine London and Continental Railways (LCR) and Network Rail Property, with the aim of delivering up to 40,000 new homes over the next 10 years.
Robin Dobson has been appointed as chief executive of the new organisation, which will focus on transforming surplus rail land into thriving communities.
He brings extensive experience from his previous role at developer Hammerson and as group property director at Network Rail, where he led the repositioning of the property business by creating joint ventures and unlocking opportunities for significant development schemes.
Mr Dobson said: “The opportunity to lead Platform4 as a new national property company is a huge privilege.
“The new business will combine the strength of both LCR and Network Rail’s development team to deliver a national pipeline of projects that drive regional growth and deliver lasting regeneration across the rail estate.”
The boss of Platform4 is joined by Peter Hawthorne as strategic projects director.
Mr Hawthorne led LCR for over five years and is credited with being “instrumental in the creation of the Mayfield Partnership, which continues to transform the area adjacent to Manchester Piccadilly station”.
He said: “As Platform4 embarks on this new chapter, I am committed to fostering meaningful relationships with key public sector partners.
“By drawing on the strengths of our wider team and our collaborative ethos, we will deliver transformative projects for local communities.”
Both Mr Dobson and Mr Hawthorne are the latest appointments at Platform4 since it was rebranded in July and Bek Seeley was announced as chair.
Ms Seeley said: “Platform4 is a fresh approach to development and regeneration, building on Network Rail Property and LCR’s success while engaging with communities and the rail network.
“Strong leadership with such substantial experience is vital for meeting our challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working alongside Robin and Peter, whose combined expertise and vision will be invaluable as we launch this new direction.”
The launch of Platform4 was first announced in March after the government revealed the merger of the two property companies.
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