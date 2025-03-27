Network Rail to set up property company to build 40,000 homes on its estate

The owner and operator of much of the railway infrastructure in Britain is teaming up with government-owned developer London and Continental Railways as part of a drive to “release surplus public land” for new homes, the Treasury announced yesterday.

The company will become operational later this year, and a pipeline of four sites has already been announced.

These include 5,000 homes on a 100-acre site at Newcastle Forth Yards; 1,500 homes in Manchester Mayfield, a former station next to Manchester Piccadilly; and a mixed-use scheme in Cambridge with 425 homes.