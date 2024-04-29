Network Rail’s joint venture seeks social landlord for affordable housing portfolio

The development partnership is seeking to make its first venture into affordable housing, having announced various build-to-rent and hotel projects over the past year.

It is also looking to build market sale and affordable housing on a collection of small Network Rail-owned sites in London.

Blocwork, a 50-50 joint venture between the public body and developer Bloc Group, said it was in talks with several registered providers about building a nationwide dedicated affordable housing portfolio.

Richard Thomas, director of Bloc Group, told Inside Housing that build-to-rent developers generally want schemes that have more than 150 homes, “so some of the smaller sites we are bringing forward will be for sale and for affordable housing”.

“The scale [of the sites] is generally going for 50 units upwards, up to the 150 mark.”

He continued: “It’s quite hard to find a partner that will do the whole country, so we’re trying to break it down into areas that we can target initially.”

“If it works,” he added, deals with registered social landlords could be announced this year.

Blocwork was set up 10 years ago with the goal of redeveloping redundant sites in Network Rail’s property portfolio. Its first development, a build-to-rent scheme called Barnum in Nottingham, was completed in December 2023, and it has six other schemes in planning.

On 9 May, planners will vote on Blocwork’s scheme near Northampton train station, which includes nearly 200 new homes, between 20% and 30% of which will be affordable.