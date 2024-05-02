Known as N9, the Scottish Procurement Alliance says the new framework is designed to foster inclusivity and flexibility, particularly benefiting micro and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It extends beyond public buildings, encompassing both domestic and non-domestic requirements.

The framework features six workstreams covering consultancy, multi-disciplinary works, building insulations and performance, heating and ventilation systems, control and management systems and solar PV and electric vehicle charging.

Places have been reserved specifically for micro and small businesses within various lots.