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New £120m retrofit and decarbonisation framework launched in Scotland

News02.05.24by Grainne Cuffe

A new £120m retrofit and decarbonisation framework has been launched to support the delivery of works over the next four years. 

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The framework will cover electric vehicle charging (picture: Alamy)
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Known as N9, the Scottish Procurement Alliance says the new framework is designed to foster inclusivity and flexibility, particularly benefiting micro and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It extends beyond public buildings, encompassing both domestic and non-domestic requirements. 

The framework features six workstreams covering consultancy, multi-disciplinary works, building insulations and performance, heating and ventilation systems, control and management systems and solar PV and electric vehicle charging.

Places have been reserved specifically for micro and small businesses within various lots.

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Lesley Anderson, regional director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance, Scotland’s largest, free-to-join procurement organisation, said: “This framework is a brilliant opportunity for businesses of all sizes working in energy consultancy, insulation, HVAC, building controls, EV charging and infrastructure and other renewable technologies to support the nationwide upgrade effort at a crucial time.

“N9 will provide comprehensive energy efficiency and decarbonisation support tailored to the unique needs of public sector organisations across Scotland.

“This includes everything from outlining energy policies to implementing insulation works and building management and metering systems.”

She added: “We’re committed to fairness and transparency, and with N9, we’ve particularly aimed to empower small businesses by reserving exclusive spots for them. 

“This not only levels the playing field but also opens up opportunities for smaller companies that may have previously been out of reach.”

SPA has upgraded the N9 framework to include new support features such as consulting for PAS legislation as well as value bands in three ranges – up to £750,000, between £750,000 and £2.5m, and over £2.5m – along with guidance on energy policies.

In March, more than 20 Scottish firms were given places on a £100m framework to improve public sector buildings and social housing stock in Scotland.

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