New £1m cash payments scheme in Scotland aims to ‘break the cycle’ of repeat homelessness

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A new cash payments scheme that aims to prevent homelessness will be rolled out in Scotland over the next year.
Partnerships supported by the programme will get a cash fund for individual payments, capped at £1,300, which aim to stop people becoming homeless.
The Scottish government will spend £1 million on the scheme, which it says will build on current successful approaches and find new ways to keep tenancies going.
Shirley-Anne Somerville, the social justice secretary, launched the new fund earlier this month.
She said: “The aim of the fund is to break the cycle of repeat homelessness by providing targeted joined-up support for people struggling to pay their rent while also having to navigate housing, health and social care services.
“This early intervention approach will help to minimise evictions by upstream prevention activity and identifying opportunities to build up support systems where they are needed. This will help people to keep their tenancies and prevent them from becoming homeless.
"The scheme will also provide valuable feedback for the wider RSL [registered social landlords] network and provide examples of service design and delivery that can be replicated in other places and contexts.”
The news comes days after the administration confirmed it would invest £4 million in homelessness prevention pilots in 2025-26.
The pilots aim to help councils and housing associations prepare for a new ‘ask and act’ duty being brought in under the Housing Bill currently going through Parliament.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and Homeless Network Scotland are the organisations that will oversee the roll-out of the new fund.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “We are delighted to administer this important funding, which will complement the significant efforts housing associations make to help people remain in their homes.
"This could include providing direct cash interventions to those facing financial difficulties, or forming local partnerships to make use of shared spaces and staff to create joined-up approaches to homelessness prevention.
“Beyond the funding, this programme will also provide vital insights on the support needed to help people at risk of homelessness and inform future approaches to partnership working to deliver the ask and act duty.”
Maggie Brünjes, chief executive of Homeless Network Scotland, said: “Housing associations and third sector organisations are ideally positioned to prevent homelessness by delivering early, community-focused interventions.
"This Scottish government funding will support local partnerships, enabling tailored solutions that tackle material hardship and leverage community resources to help people remain in their homes.”
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