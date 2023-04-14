New £30m partnership targets lease-based temporary accommodation

The initial investment will see Fiera’s long-income fund (FRELIF) let homes to local authorities on 20-year-plus leases for use as temporary accommodation or longer-term housing.

Fiera said authorities would receive upgraded and refurbished housing without the need for a large capital commitment.

The company added that the partnership was FRELIF’s first investment in the affordable housing sector and would target the shortage of social housing in the UK.

Fiera has called on others within the real estate sector to address this issue.