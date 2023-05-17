The cross-party report, called Working together to address anti-social behaviour in our communities, recommended that a housing court be piloted in the West Midlands. This idea was backed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and police and crime commissioner Simon Foster.

It is suggested that a single court system, coupled with stronger data collection, could help ensure greater consistency.

It is not the first time the idea has been floated, with the government previously consulting on the introduction of housing courts in 2018.

As it stands, victims of ASB can expect to wait several months, and in many cases up to a year, before securing a court date. Once in court, the case must compete for a judge’s time with other civil work that does not fall into any other specialist or priority areas.

It is the first such report by the APPG, which is convened by housing association Midland Heart and supported by 15 other landlords.