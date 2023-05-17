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A new report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) has called for a dedicated housing court and for landlords to be statutory partners in ASB case reviews.
The cross-party report, called Working together to address anti-social behaviour in our communities, recommended that a housing court be piloted in the West Midlands. This idea was backed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and police and crime commissioner Simon Foster.
It is suggested that a single court system, coupled with stronger data collection, could help ensure greater consistency.
It is not the first time the idea has been floated, with the government previously consulting on the introduction of housing courts in 2018.
As it stands, victims of ASB can expect to wait several months, and in many cases up to a year, before securing a court date. Once in court, the case must compete for a judge’s time with other civil work that does not fall into any other specialist or priority areas.
It is the first such report by the APPG, which is convened by housing association Midland Heart and supported by 15 other landlords.
Alongside a new dedicated court, the report calls for housing associations to be given statutory status as core partners in ASB case reviews, increasing their rights to data sharing.
The group heard from social landlords that their status as non-statutory partners means that other partners view them as having lesser status in the processes of addressing ASB.
This was said to especially be an issue in data sharing, with other agencies refusing or proving reluctant on data protection grounds.
The report also made a number of other recommendations, including landlords setting clearer expectations around what they are able to do when dealing with ASB complaints and the promotion of a clearer definition of ASB and what they will do to support victims and address it.
The research has been led by Baroness Newlove and is backed by more than 20 other police and crime commissioners from Durham to Surrey, as well as Tpas, the Chartered Institute of Housing and the National Housing Federation.
A number of ASB charities, including Resolve and ASB Help, and several leading academics have also backed the report’s recommendations.
As a result of evidence heard from tenants, the report also called for ASB to be included in the Victims Bill that is currently working its way through parliament, ensuring that those whose lives are negatively affected by the actions of others have the same support as other victims and have a clear set of rights.
Glenn Harris, chief executive of Midland Heart, who convened the ASB APPG, said: “Everyone should feel safe in their home, but far too many people can’t due to the actions of a mindless few.
“Our tenants have told us that they want more to be done to stop ASB in their neighbourhoods and that those responsible need to be held account quicker, some of our tenants who have bravely stood up to those making others lives a misery have had to live with the problem, often worsening, for a year before the issue can be heard by a court.”
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