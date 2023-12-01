New approach by NHS trust reduces housing-related discharge delays by 50%

This new approach by SPFT has seen 251 people getting new accommodation or supported to retain their existing housing during the first six months of this new approach.

This marks a reduction in housing-related discharge delays of 50%.

The trust believes it is one of the first initiatives in the country that directly tackles accommodation issues and homelessness by integrating new housing roles into clinical teams.

SPFT said the need for this approach is evidenced by the link between poor-quality housing and homelessness to negative short and long-term mental health outcomes.

This means that not having the right housing can be a huge challenge to mental health recovery and result in an individual’s mental health needs being met in inappropriate locations, such as inpatient mental health wards or emergency care settings.