Care is a charity, so what assurances did it need before signing on to a project such as this?

“We need all parties on board,” explains Matthew Eddisford, chief executive of Care. “We need the commissioners to confirm that they’ll support [the development] long term. We need the rent agreed. We need the care provider in place. We need to do our due diligence on all the parties before we can think about entering into an agreement. Everyone needs to be singing from the same hymn sheet.”

For example, early on, Care had an honest discussion about rent levels and maintenance costs. “We made it clear the rent can’t increase,” says Mr Eddisford. “We all know what’s been happening in the maintenance world and the cost of building materials and labour. So, before going ahead, we wanted to nail that down.”

Being brought onto the scheme as early as possible gave Care the opportunity to provide input from a health, safety, compliance and sustainability standpoint. “We work with the care provider – in this case the local authority – to discuss the support package,” says Mr Eddisford. “What support elements do we need to factor in? How independent are future tenants and what will be their level of support? Because as well as identifying it for the initial cohort, we’ve got to [think about] what happens if they move on in five years.”

For Tyson Construction, Mornington Road has been a way to build new stakeholder connections for the future. “This is our first project with Together,” says Mr Helm. “We like to think that if we are able to do a good job, then that’s a new relationship we’ve formed.”

For Weaver Finch, carrying out proper due diligence on all the stakeholders gave the firm confidence that it would be working with the best people to ensure a smooth project delivery. It means that Mr Hynes, for one, would be keen to work with the same team again.

“Because of the nature of [the project] and the fact that it is a significant investment, we have to engage with the right people all the way through,” he says. “Now we’ve got the right team together, we’ll repeat the exercise multiple times. [All stakeholders are] invested and can see what we’re looking to achieve. And, at the end, there’s a huge need for it.”