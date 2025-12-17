New boss appointed at large house builder

Cala Group has appointed Tom Nicholson as its new chief executive, as Kevin Whitaker steps down after eight years in the role #UKhousing

Mr Nicholson, who has more than three decades of experience in the housebuilding sector, had been serving as a non-executive director on Cala’s board and will remain on the board alongside his new role.

Cala said Mr Nicholson brings more than 35 years of experience delivering multi-tenure housing strategies, as the company enters the next phase of its growth.

Mr Nicholson said he was “honoured” to take on the role and said his priorities would be delivering sustainable growth, enhancing operational excellence and maintaining Cala’s focus on quality and customer service.

He added: “While market conditions are likely to remain challenging into 2026, I am confident that, with the strong support of our shareholders, Cala will continue to further strengthen its leadership position in the UK housebuilding industry.”