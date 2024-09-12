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A new chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government committee has been elected following a ballot.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green and the first woman to chair the committee, replaces outgoing chair Clive Betts.
Mr Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South East, has chaired the committee since 2010.
In a post on X, Ms Eshalomi said: “‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Thank you to colleagues for supporting me to be elected the first female chair. Safe, secure housing provided me and my family with stability growing up.
“I look forward to working cross-party, to hold the government to account on this important issue.”
The cross-party HCLG Committee scrutinises the policies, administration and spending of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Previous inquiries by the committee focused on the finances and sustainability of the sector, shared ownership, and disabled people’s experience of the housing sector.
Ms Eshalomi was first elected as an MP in 2019 for Vauxhall. After that constituency was abolished in a boundary change, she was re-elected for the newly formed constituency of Vauxhall and Camberwell in the 2024 general election.
Previously, she served as a councillor for Brixton Hill in Lambeth after being elected in 2006.
During her time as a councillor, Ms Eshalomi held a number of roles including chair of housing scrutiny, deputy cabinet member and cabinet member for culture.
In 2016, she was elected to the London Assembly, representing the Lambeth and Southwark constituencies.
Ms Eshalomi was up against Shaun Davies, Labour MP for Telford, for the role of chair.
In her supporting statement, she said: “I have seen the difference that effective select committees make to the strength of a department’s decision-making.
“It means cross-party voices from across the country have their voices heard at the heart of government, and that policies have the proper public scrutiny that they need. This is something that I know Clive Betts did exceptionally, and it’s something I will look to continue if I am elected chair.
“Growing up with my single mother and two younger sisters, I’ll never forget the feeling when we were given the keys to our permanent council home after spending time in temporary accommodation. It gave us a sense of security, stability and belonging in a community.”
Ms Eshalomi said that during her time as MP, she has seen how the housing crisis is “robbing more and more families of the opportunity we had to get out of temporary accommodation and into a home” and has seen the “shocking state of housing disrepair that far too many people are stuck in up and down the country”.
“Last week, we saw the final report of the Grenfell public inquiry lay bare the consequences of horrific failures in regulation and duty of care to residents. Sadly, I know too many households are still stuck with dangerous cladding seven years after the disaster, and affected leaseholders are facing crippling charges,” she said.
Ms Eshalomi pledged to make sure “we listen to voices across society, including all regions and nations, and I will place this at the heart of the work I carry out”.
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