Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green and the first woman to chair the committee, replaces outgoing chair Clive Betts.

Mr Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South East, has chaired the committee since 2010.

In a post on X, Ms Eshalomi said: “‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Thank you to colleagues for supporting me to be elected the first female chair. Safe, secure housing provided me and my family with stability growing up.

“I look forward to working cross-party, to hold the government to account on this important issue.”