New chair of London’s largest landlord group calls for return to rent convergence

Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, made the remarks in a joint op-ed for Inside Housing, alongside Grace Williams, executive member for housing and regeneration at London Councils.

The pair said: “Social housing is as important as national infrastructure, integral to improving housing affordability and unlocking countrywide economic benefits. We are resolutely pro-housebuilding and support the government’s ambition to increase delivery of new homes.

“However, worsening financial pressures for London’s social landlords are making it harder to achieve our shared goals.”