New chair of Scottish landlord named as incumbent leaves after five years

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Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) has appointed Ian McDonald as its new chair.
He replaces Robin Hill, who has stepped down from the role after five years. Mr McDonald is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of strategic finance experience, who has served on the 5,650-home landlord’s board for eight years.
He said: “I’m really excited to be stepping into the role of chair at such a great time for SBHA. Robin’s done a fantastic job, and I’m looking forward to building on that – working closely with tenants, partners, fellow board members and the brilliant SBHA team to deliver our ambitious Strategic and Business Plan for 2025-30.”
Mr Hill has been a member of the 23-year-old housing association’s management board for nine years, including five as its chair.
Highlights from his tenure include securing a £58m loan facility from the Royal Bank of Scotland, delivering 60 new homes, overseeing the landlord’s Living Wage and Living Hours accreditation, and putting in place a “modernised” rent system.
Speaking at the landlord’s annual meeting last week, he said: “As I look back over the past five years, I see an organisation that has grown stronger, more confident and more ambitious.
“What I feel most proud of is the culture of SBHA – a culture of care, fairness, innovation and pride. It has been a genuine honour to serve as chair and to see first-hand the difference that housing makes in people’s lives.”
Julia Mulloy, chief executive of SBHA, said: “Robin has led SBHA with wisdom, dedication and a deep commitment to our tenants and communities.
“His leadership has seen us through times of real challenge and moments of great achievement. He leaves us with strong foundations and a clear sense of purpose, and on behalf of the board, the SBHA team and our tenants, I want to offer our sincere thanks.”
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