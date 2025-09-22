New chair of Scottish landlord named as incumbent leaves after five years #ukhousing

He replaces Robin Hill, who has stepped down from the role after five years. Mr McDonald is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of strategic finance experience, who has served on the 5,650-home landlord’s board for eight years.

He said: “I’m really excited to be stepping into the role of chair at such a great time for SBHA. Robin’s done a fantastic job, and I’m looking forward to building on that – working closely with tenants, partners, fellow board members and the brilliant SBHA team to deliver our ambitious Strategic and Business Plan for 2025-30.”

Mr Hill has been a member of the 23-year-old housing association’s management board for nine years, including five as its chair.

Highlights from his tenure include securing a £58m loan facility from the Royal Bank of Scotland, delivering 60 new homes, overseeing the landlord’s Living Wage and Living Hours accreditation, and putting in place a “modernised” rent system.