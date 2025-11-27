New chair of Welsh social housing regulatory group appointed

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Kalwant Grewal, the former chief financial officer and company secretary at LHC Procurement Group, has been appointed as independent chair of the Regulatory Advisory Group (RAG) in Wales.
Mr Grewal, who has experience chairing committees at regulated organisations and has held several non-executive roles, took up the role last month and will be in post for at least three years.
He will lead the RAG, which helps improve social housing regulation in Wales. His responsibilities will include ensuring the group’s effectiveness and acting as its spokesperson if required.
Announcing Mr Grewal’s appointment this week, the Welsh government said: “Kalwant Grewal is an experienced non-executive leader with a strong track record in governance, regulation and public interest oversight across housing, professional membership bodies and the wider public sector.”
It added: “Kalwant has held senior executive roles, including chief financial officer and company secretary, at the LHC Procurement Group, where he led governance across a £500m national procurement portfolio.
“He also served as finance and risk director at the Impact Investing Institute, shaping frameworks that supported ESG-aligned investment and cross-sector collaboration.
“His non-executive portfolio includes roles with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, the British Acupuncture Council and the Architects Registration Board, where he provided strategic challenge across regulatory standards, ethics, public protection and professional competence.
“Kalwant brings extensive experience in cross-sector policy engagement, stakeholder collaboration and evidence-led advisory work, with a focus on transparency, integrity and improving outcomes for service users and communities.”
RAG includes members from from across the Welsh housing sector including Community Housing Cymru, Tai Pawb, the Welsh Local Government Association, the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru and the Tenant Participation Advisory Service Cymru. The move comes amid other changes to regulation in Wales.
In September, an inquiry heard fears that councils in Wales could end up “marking their own homework” when becoming new building safety authorities under the upcoming Building Safety (Wales) Bill.
Last month also saw the outcome of a landmark ‘test case’ for Welsh landlords after tenants made a bid to claim rent back due to not receiving electrical safety reports.
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