New chair of Welsh social housing regulatory group appointed

Mr Grewal, who has experience chairing committees at regulated organisations and has held several non-executive roles, took up the role last month and will be in post for at least three years.

He will lead the RAG, which helps improve social housing regulation in Wales. His responsibilities will include ensuring the group’s effectiveness and acting as its spokesperson if required.

Announcing Mr Grewal’s appointment this week, the Welsh government said: “Kalwant Grewal is an experienced non-executive leader with a strong track record in governance, regulation and public interest oversight across housing, professional membership bodies and the wider public sector.”