New chief customer officer joins Riverside

Liz Fairburn is due to start the position later this month, following the retirement of Patrick New.

She moves from the Department for Work and Pensions, where she was customer experience director for more than three years.

Ms Fairburn will focus on shaping and implementing customer strategy, enhancing customer experience and ensuring the delivery of quality services at the 76,000-home landlord.

She will lead a number of Riverside’s teams, including customer contact and resolution and homeownership.