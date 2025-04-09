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New chief customer officer joins Riverside

News09.04.25by Hannah Bentley

Large social landlord Riverside has appointed a new chief customer officer.

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Liz Fairburn
Liz Fairburn will join the landlord towards the end of this month (picture: Riverside)
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LinkedIn IHLarge social landlord Riverside has appointed a new chief customer officer #UKhousing

Liz Fairburn is due to start the position later this month, following the retirement of Patrick New.

She moves from the Department for Work and Pensions, where she was customer experience director for more than three years.

Ms Fairburn will focus on shaping and implementing customer strategy, enhancing customer experience and ensuring the delivery of quality services at the 76,000-home landlord.

She will lead a number of Riverside’s teams, including customer contact and resolution and homeownership.

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This includes oversight of tenancy management, income collection, complaints-handling, allocations, resident engagement and compliance with regulatory and housing standards.

Ms Fairburn said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as the new chief customer officer and to join Riverside.

“It’s clear to me that, at Riverside, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and I’m keen to carry on the strong foundations laid by the senior team.

“Whilst housing associations like Riverside face a number of pressing challenges at the moment, I’m determined we continue to strive for excellence in customer service and champion customer-focused change.”

Ms Fairburn’s previous roles include head of household claims for insurer Direct Line Group.

In total, she has 25 years of experience leading operational and customer experience teams across the private and public sectors.

Paul Dolan, group chief executive of Riverside, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Liz as our new chief customer officer and look forward to working with her.”

He said Ms Fairburn joins the landlord at a “crucial” time, following Riverside’s merger with One Housing Group.

He added: “We roll out our new operating model for the delivery of customer services following an intensive period of transition and integration. Liz is a passionate, energetic and inspiring leader.

“Her wealth of experience and commitment to customer service will be instrumental in supporting our new teams to provide excellent services for our customers and enhancing the communities we serve.”

Also this month, Ian Gregg moved to a new role as chief property officer of Riverside. He is now responsible for all property-related functions, alongside development and growth.

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