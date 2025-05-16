New chief executive for Cumbrian landlord announced

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South Lakes Housing has appointed Pam Mastrantonio as its new chief executive.
The news comes after Cath Purdy, the chief executive for the past decade, announced plans to retire.
Ms Mastrantonio joins the Kendal-based landlord, which manages nearly 3,500 homes, from older people’s specialist Housing 21, where she has served since 2017 as executive director and head of retirement housing before that.
She is also a board member at Durham-based Livin Housing.
Before starting at Housing 21, Ms Mastrantonio worked at Hanover Housing Association, Greenfields Community Housing and Teesdale Housing Association.
Ms Mastrantonio said she was “delighted to join such an amazing organisation as South Lakes Housing”.
She added: “I am looking forward to working alongside our customers, team and board to build on the fantastic work South Lakes does in providing quality homes and services for customers and supporting communities to grow.”
Ian Munro, chair of the South Lakes Housing board, said: “While it was always going to be hard replacing the excellent chief executive we have had in Cath Purdy, I think we have been very fortunate in finding Pam to lead SLH.
“South Lakes Housing is proud of the work we do in maintaining our homes, building new ones and supporting our communities – and Pam will be the right person to take us to our next stage.”
Ms Mastrantonio will take the helm in August.
Ms Purdy said: “Pam’s appointment ensures South Lakes Housing will be well managed following my departure.
“Her experience, expertise and commitment to customers make her an ideal candidate for this role, and I hope she enjoys it as much as I have these past 10 years.
“As my tenure concludes, I am looking forward to the impact Pam will have in continuing our progress in providing affordable, quality homes where people can thrive.”
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