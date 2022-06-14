New chief executive starts at south-east London housing association

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Sheron Carter has taken the reins at Hexagon Housing Association after Tom McCormack stepped down.
Ms Carter has now officially been made chief executive of the Sydenham-based association after Mr McCormack stepped down after 22 years at the helm of the 4,500-home landlord.
Commenting on his retirement, Mr McCormack said: “It has been a fantastic privilege to serve as the Hexagon chief executive over many years.
“I will approach my planned retirement secure in the knowledge that we have a fantastic staff team, a highly focused board, and sound finances that will all provide a solid foundation for our new chief executive to work with our board to build a great future for all our residents.”
Prior to her new role, Ms Carter was interim chief executive of Eldon Housing Association between January and June this year and interim director of housing at Ealing Council between July 2021 and March 2022.
She held the position of chief executive at Habinteg before those roles.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Carter said: “Hexagon is a great organisation with a strong commitment to communities in south London. Hexagon has a simple ambition to offer efficient and well-maintained homes, modern and responsive customer services and to provide a safe place for people in need of support.
“We have capacity for growth and the drive to do more. I look forward to working with the board, staff and residents as we embark on this exciting journey.”
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