New chief executive starts at south-east London housing association

Ms Carter has now officially been made chief executive of the Sydenham-based association after Mr McCormack stepped down after 22 years at the helm of the 4,500-home landlord.

Commenting on his retirement, Mr McCormack said: “It has been a fantastic privilege to serve as the Hexagon chief executive over many years.

“I will approach my planned retirement secure in the knowledge that we have a fantastic staff team, a highly focused board, and sound finances that will all provide a solid foundation for our new chief executive to work with our board to build a great future for all our residents.”