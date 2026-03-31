New chief investment officer appointed at Abri

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Large landlord Abri has appointed a new chief investment officer to accelerate new homes delivery and strategic partnerships.
Rose Bean will take on the role at the 58,000-home group to lead its first investment strategy, bold development ambitions and future partnerships.
Her appointment comes after Abri set out its delivery ambitions in February as part of its 2026-31 corporate strategy, alongside plans to create a new ‘home and place standard’.
Ms Bean previously served as Abri’s director of asset management and sustainability and will bring over 20 years’ experience in the housing sector to the executive team.
During her time in her previous role, the landlord said she “played a critical role in strengthening Abri’s approach to existing homes and communities”.
She led a directorate that invested a record £130m in existing homes and assets during the 2024-25 financial year, including £4.6m on fire and building safety, £2.9m on energy efficiency measures, and £2.6m on tackling the root causes of damp and mould.
Ms Bean also chairs the Greener Futures Partnership, a consortium of major housing associations across the South of England, which secured more than £35m in funding for Abri’s retrofit programmes.
On her new role, she said: “I’m proud to step into the role of chief investment officer at such a crucial time for Abri, the wider housing sector and the UK.
“The homes we provide are fundamental to our 113,000 customers’ safety, well-being and quality of life, so my focus will be on ensuring we invest wisely for the long term, delivering the high-quality new homes our communities need, while strengthening our impact through collaborative partnerships.”
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