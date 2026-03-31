New chief investment officer appointed at Abri

Large landlord Abri has appointed a new chief investment officer to accelerate new homes delivery and strategic partnerships #UKhousing

Her appointment comes after Abri set out its delivery ambitions in February as part of its 2026-31 corporate strategy, alongside plans to create a new ‘home and place standard’.

Rose Bean will take on the role at the 58,000-home group to lead its first investment strategy, bold development ambitions and future partnerships.

Ms Bean previously served as Abri’s director of asset management and sustainability and will bring over 20 years’ experience in the housing sector to the executive team.

During her time in her previous role, the landlord said she “played a critical role in strengthening Abri’s approach to existing homes and communities”.

She led a directorate that invested a record £130m in existing homes and assets during the 2024-25 financial year, including £4.6m on fire and building safety, £2.9m on energy efficiency measures, and £2.6m on tackling the root causes of damp and mould.