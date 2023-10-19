New CIH president to focus on improving professionalisation across the sector

Jill Murray, former chief executive of Byker Community Trust, said she would also use her tenure over the next year at the industry body to promote the range of job opportunities available in the sector.

Ms Murray’s, who succeeded Lara Oyedele as president of CIH on 6 October, presidential campaign is called Be EPIC, which is an acronym that stands for be educated, professional, in control, and be CIH by becoming a member.

The campaign will champion “the elements that make us competent professionals” and highlight how “technical competencies must be coupled with personal competencies and behaviours, continued learning and hard work” to be successful, the CIH said.

Members will be encouraged to see “life as an open-ended learning opportunity” by “embracing mandatory qualifications”.

They will be asked to develop both technical and personal competencies, take responsibility, strive for achievement and embrace the wider housing community.