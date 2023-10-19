New CIH president to focus on improving professionalisation across the sector

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The new president of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) will use her time in office to urge the sector to embrace mandatory qualifications, in a campaign that focuses on professionalisation.
Jill Murray, former chief executive of Byker Community Trust, said she would also use her tenure over the next year at the industry body to promote the range of job opportunities available in the sector.
Ms Murray’s, who succeeded Lara Oyedele as president of CIH on 6 October, presidential campaign is called Be EPIC, which is an acronym that stands for be educated, professional, in control, and be CIH by becoming a member.
The campaign will champion “the elements that make us competent professionals” and highlight how “technical competencies must be coupled with personal competencies and behaviours, continued learning and hard work” to be successful, the CIH said.
Members will be encouraged to see “life as an open-ended learning opportunity” by “embracing mandatory qualifications”.
They will be asked to develop both technical and personal competencies, take responsibility, strive for achievement and embrace the wider housing community.
Professionalisation is a key focus for the housing industry following the Social Housing (Regulation) Act – which became law earlier this year – which includes mandatory qualifications for managers and new competency standards.
Before her election, Ms Murray was vice-president of the CIH under Ms Oyedele. Ms Murray’s presidency will last one year and end at the CIH’s annual general meeting in 2024.
Ms Murray led 1,800-home Byker Community Trust for nine years until 2021, and previously held senior roles at Gentoo and Sunderland Council.
She said: “No matter who you are, home is the place where everything begins and if you work hard, you can achieve anything you want, no matter where you come from.
“We all have a responsibility to continually improve our skills and knowledge and take ownership for our development in order to be the best housing professionals we can be. I have a learning curiosity and education has been an integral part of my working life to help me grow and succeed.
“I am a massive fan of continued professional development in its broadest sense and I believe it is my willingness to embrace lifelong learning that has led to the great opportunities I’ve had – its opened doors for me that I might not have known were even there.”
Throughout the campaign Ms Murray will raise money for Action for Children, a charity that helps vulnerable or disabled children, young people and their families in the UK.
She added: “Too many children are growing up with their families struggling to make ends meet, and statistics released in July of this year demonstrate that child poverty numbers throughout the UK have been continually rising.
“This is why building foundations for children to have a happy, healthy and supported life fits incredibly with Be EPIC.”
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said Ms Murray’s campaign “comes at a time when housing is being recognised as a profession of importance, highlighting need for us to invest in our own learning and development to continually evolve as housing professionals”.
He added: “Jill’s campaign provides an excellent platform to inspire all housing professionals to take pride in their qualifications and take their professionalism to the next level.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories