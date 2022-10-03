New CIH president to focus on improving racial diversity across the sector

Lara Oyedele announced the plan after she became CIH president following the organisation’s annual general meeting at the end of last week.

Her presidential campaign, called In My Shoes, will run from this month to the end of her stint as president in September 2023.

By drawing on Ms Oyedele’s lived experience as a Black woman in the housing sector, the campaign will challenge the lack of ethnic and racial diversity in landlords’ boardrooms and provide a catalyst for positive change.

During this time, the new CIH president will also fundraise for her chosen presidential charity, Shoe Aid.

Ms Oyedele replaces Jo Richardson, who used her time in the role to explore “housing-led” approaches to homelessness.