New consultation on Northern Ireland planning procedure – lip service or real improvements?

Normally the process requires an in-person consultation event, but the benefits of online consultations introduced during the coronavirus pandemic in terms of encouraging public participation were clear.

Where the ‘major’ threshold for housing (50 homes or two hectares site area) is exceeded, a pre-application community consultation (PACC) must be carried out. The PACC was introduced within the 2015 planning reforms and is an important tool for obtaining feedback from local communities before submission of a major planning application.

“Shaving some time of the start and the end of the decision-making process is good, but these will not address some of the fundamental problems with the NI planning system”

The current consultation proposes two options. The first is an in-person event along with a website containing further information on the proposal to which comments can be submitted online. The second option is for either an in-person event or an online consultation event with virtual attendance. Both options present opportunities for greater public participation which could lead to a more meaningful outcome to the process.

Even with the current PACC system, there are often criticisms from local residents that insufficient consultation has taken place, so the potential to improve ‘frontend’ input before final designs for a development are submitted might help to reduce concerns and objections. It may then speed up the overall planning process if the final proposal is more tailored to local concerns.

The final change proposed is significant, but only in relatively rare cases. The Department for Infrastructure has powers under the 2015 Planning Act to call in applications considered by a council. So, even though a residential development applications will always be lodged with the local council, the department can issue an ‘Article 17 direction’, which requires the council to refer the application to the department after an approval (or refusal) is agreed in principle.

The department can then decide to consider the application itself, or hand it back to the council to issue the final decision notice.