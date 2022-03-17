New Crisis CEO Matt Downie: ‘I don’t believe the arc of history is in progress’ favour. I think you have to fight for it. That is what Crisis is for’

Call for collaboration

In recent years, the charity has published its own detailed analysis of what it would take to end homelessness –

the piece of work that Mr Downie says he is most proud of at Crisis – as, he admits, homelessness is still alive and kicking. So how will Crisis look to change that under his leadership?

For starters, Mr Downie wants the charity to put its money where its mouth is and help to clearly demonstrate that some of the solutions it advocates work. He reveals this plan as we chat about Housing First, an approach to tackling homelessness that looks to provide people with a stable home, along with intensive, open-ended support.

It is an approach that has been demonstrated to work well in other countries. But it has proved difficult to obtain sufficient numbers of properties in some areas in England, such as London, to make the scheme work effectively everywhere. “Still, housing associations in London are not granting properties,” he points out. “Some of the big players could resolve very large parts of the entrenched rough sleeping population and Housing First client group without noticing it… as a kind of rounding error in the number of properties that they have got.”

This is an area where Crisis might look to get more directly involved in delivery to get things moving.

“It’s clear to me that local authorities, housing associations and others need to see demonstration of these things working,” he says. “As yet we’ve not had a homelessness charity step forward and say we want to take some risks with you and show what can be done,” he adds. “And that’s what I want us to do.”

Mr Downie says it is too early to say what this practical action will involve. What he does want is for social landlords “that want to help us answer the question” to get in touch. “I want to work out what the options are and what Crisis can start to demonstrate, particularly where there are higher rates of homelessness.”

Nothing, he says, is off the table at this point – from partnering with good social lettings agencies to setting up a “brand new housing vehicle dedicated towards people who are homeless and particularly Housing First clients”. Crucially, it must be about bringing additional homes into play, he adds.

Beyond this, Mr Downie says that by the time he leaves Crisis “I want us to be on the path to understanding when we’ll be out of business.” In order to do this, Crisis might actually do fewer things “but get stuck into the bigger questions and answer them”.

“As it stands, there is no plan, certainly in England, for people who are homeless to have anywhere additional to live,” he says. Affordable housing stock is being “degraded” by Right to Buy, among other things, he adds. “We’ve got to go after that as a big challenge.”

He also wants to tackle what he sees as “one of the unspoken, untapped issues in relation to homelessness”.