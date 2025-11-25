New designate chief executive appointed to Hertfordshire landlord ahead of merger

Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing (WCH) have appointed a designate chief executive ahead of their proposed merger #UKHousing

Mr Richmond originally joined Thrive Homes from WCH, where he was deputy chief executive, in December 2024 .

After more than 18 years as chief executive of WCH, Tina Barnard has decided that she will step down on 1 June 2026 if the merger goes ahead.

Paul Richmond, who is currently chief executive at Thrive Homes, will take on the top job at the merged landlord.

In this position, he helped deliver top C1 and G1/V1 ratings from the Regulator for Social Housing, and is described as someone with “a proven track record in driving organisational growth and transformation”.

A qualified accountant with an MBA from Cranfield University, Mr Richmond also spent more than 15 years in the financial services industry.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this designate role at an exciting time for Thrive Homes and WCH.

“These two organisations share not only geography, but also a deep commitment to delivering much-needed homes and providing excellent services to customers.

“Bringing together these outstanding organisations will better serve our communities, equip us to face the challenges of tomorrow and help us to address the growing demand for high-quality social and affordable housing.”