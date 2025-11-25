New designate chief executive appointed to Hertfordshire landlord ahead of merger

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing (WCH) have appointed a designate chief executive ahead of their proposed merger.
Paul Richmond, who is currently chief executive at Thrive Homes, will take on the top job at the merged landlord.
After more than 18 years as chief executive of WCH, Tina Barnard has decided that she will step down on 1 June 2026 if the merger goes ahead.
Mr Richmond originally joined Thrive Homes from WCH, where he was deputy chief executive, in December 2024.
In this position, he helped deliver top C1 and G1/V1 ratings from the Regulator for Social Housing, and is described as someone with “a proven track record in driving organisational growth and transformation”.
A qualified accountant with an MBA from Cranfield University, Mr Richmond also spent more than 15 years in the financial services industry.
He said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this designate role at an exciting time for Thrive Homes and WCH.
“These two organisations share not only geography, but also a deep commitment to delivering much-needed homes and providing excellent services to customers.
“Bringing together these outstanding organisations will better serve our communities, equip us to face the challenges of tomorrow and help us to address the growing demand for high-quality social and affordable housing.”
Ms Barnard said: “As we work towards an exciting partnership that will deliver improved services for residents, I have decided that this is the right time for me to step down.
“I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved at WCH since our formation in 2007, and the proposed merger is an opportunity to further strengthen our offering to our customers and communities.
“It is especially important to us that the new organisation will be a larger community gateway housing association, as giving residents a stronger voice has been a key part of our success. Having worked closely with Paul during his time at WCH, I know that the new organisation will be in good hands if the merger goes ahead.”
In September, WCH entered talks with Thrive Homes about a merger that would create a new 12,000-home landlord. The boards of both Hertfordshire-based housing associations have approved an outline business case and are consulting residents over the proposal.
The community gateway housing association model is already used by WCH, and will give residents influence through membership, as well as participation in decision-making panels and local policy.
If approved, the formal partnership could be in place by June 2026.
Just last week, a new chair designate was also revealed ahead of the planned merger.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories