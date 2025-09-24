New director appointed to lead delivery of 23,000-home garden town

After gaining leadership experience in large-scale sustainable urban development and regeneration, Ms Hirst will now be overseeing the 23,000-home HGGT project.

Designated a garden town by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in 2017, the project has been handed £1.3bn in infrastructure investment.

Speaking about her new role, Ms Hirst said: “I’m passionate about delivering urban development and regeneration at scale, bringing housing, facilities, jobs and opportunities for both existing and new residents.