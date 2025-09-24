New director appointed to lead delivery of 23,000-home garden town

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Paula Hirst has been appointed as the new director of Harlow and Gilston Garden Town (HGGT).
After gaining leadership experience in large-scale sustainable urban development and regeneration, Ms Hirst will now be overseeing the 23,000-home HGGT project.
Designated a garden town by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in 2017, the project has been handed £1.3bn in infrastructure investment.
Speaking about her new role, Ms Hirst said: “I’m passionate about delivering urban development and regeneration at scale, bringing housing, facilities, jobs and opportunities for both existing and new residents.
“HGGT really is a flagship project for the government’s aspirations [to build] 1.5 million new homes, as well as delivering new schools, healthcare, transport and green spaces to support thriving neighbourhoods and [provide] a great quality of life for current and future generations.
“I’m excited to be joining Harlow & Gilston Garden Town to lead one of the most significant regeneration and development programmes in the country.”
Ms Hirst’s previous projects include Thamesmead Waterfront, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.
HGGT is a partnership of five local authorities: East Herts, Epping Forest and Harlow District Councils, with support from Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils.
The development will include the regeneration of Harlow’s town centre, an upgraded bus station, a new arts and cultural quarter and a walking and cycling network.
Dan Swords, chair of the HGGT joint committee, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Paula Hirst as our new director, she has vast urban development experience in the UK and overseas and joins at a pivotal time for the project.
“We’ve had planning permission for 10,000 homes approved at Gilston, UKHSA [the UK Health Security Agency] have confirmed their new National Biosecurity Centre for the town and we’re on the cusp of completing the first phase of the Sustainable Transport Corridor, which will improve active and sustainable travel options for residents and visitors.”
Places for People is due to start work on the Gilston Park Estate section of HGGT, after a legal challenge of its planning permission was denied. The landlord will deliver 8,500 homes, 2,000 of which will be affordable.
Taylor Wimpey will deliver the remaining 1,500 homes in Gilston, 345 of which will be affordable.
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