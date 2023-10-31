To help tackle the issue, the WMCA plans to use fresh powers secured from the government in its recent devolution deal to deliver more affordable homes – focused primarily on brownfield sites.

The WMCA said that many people in the West Midlands are finding it financially difficult to buy or rent a good-quality, energy-efficient home.

Housing developments that obtain investment from the WMCA must make a minimum 20% of the new homes affordable, but the analysis by the WMCA shows that developers have helped to exceed this target across the region.

New figures released by the combined authority show that of the 6,285 homes delivered since 2018, a total of 2,045 are affordable – nearly 33%.

The WMCA became the first region in the UK to introduce its own localised definition of affordable housing, linking it to the real-world incomes of people in the area rather than to local house prices.

The definition is based on local people paying no more than 35% of their salary on mortgages or rent.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands and chair of WMCA, said: “Each and every scheme that the WMCA has put money into either meets or exceeds our 20% affordable housing requirement – with many of the schemes now using our own definition of affordable which is linked to actual local wages rather than property prices.

“However, there’s always more to be done and now – thanks to the Deeper Devolution Deal we signed with the government back in March – we’ll be able to do more good work in this field after securing up to £500m in new funds to support housing and regeneration projects.

“The new powers and funding we secured in the Deeper Devolution Deal also give our region much more direction over how we deliver the homes that local people and local communities quite rightly expect. So, we will continue to work hard on that mission.”

Of the extra funding and powers secured by WMCA in its devolution framework, around £100m will be invested through a Single Regeneration Fund, which will support the region in delivering 4,000 new homes.

From 2026, the WMCA will then take responsibility and even greater control over affordable housing delivery in the region.