New financial models could unlock retrofit of social housing

Spurred by considerable investment and innovation, the decarbonisation of the UK’s social housing stock is relatively advanced. Some 64.3% of housing association homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above, according to a National Housing Federation (NHF) report.

Providing energy-efficient, comfortable homes for tenants is clearly especially important when rising energy costs are increasing fuel poverty. Yet, to reach net zero by 2050, housing associations alone will have to spend another £36bn beyond their existing retrofit budgets.

A new review from the Green Finance Institute, with interviews with social housing leaders, financial institutions and companies serving the sector, investigates the barriers to retrofitting social housing at scale and the financial solutions that could help.

Barriers to retrofit

Since 2020, sustainable and sustainability-linked loan and bond finance for social housing retrofits has grown significantly, but not all providers can easily finance retrofits. Retrofit programmes must compete for budgets with other critical investments. Smaller housing associations cannot tap the capital markets independently and restrictive bank loan covenants prevent on-balance-sheet retrofit borrowing.

A skills and knowledge shortage, expensive retrofit technologies and low demand make retrofitting at an acceptable cost and standard at scale extremely challenging.