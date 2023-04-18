A consultation launched on Monday proposed allowing councils to charge up to double the full rate of council tax on second homes from April 2024.

The change would bring second homes into line with long-term empty homes. The consultation also suggested charging more than double the full rate for long-term empty homes.

In January 2023, there were 42,865 long-term empty homes in Scotland, according to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities.

Stakeholders have been asked for their views on the current definitions of second and empty homes, the factors councils should take into account when deciding whether to apply council tax premiums, and what types of accommodation and circumstances should be exempt.