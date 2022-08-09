New GMHP chair Charlie Norman: ‘We do things differently in Manchester’

Jess McCabe meets Charlie Norman, the new chair of Greater Manchester Housing Providers, to find out about what she is looking to achieve #UKhousing

Inside Housing sat down over video chat to interview Ms Norman earlier this month, to find out more about the group’s newest chair, what GMHP has been doing and the sort of difference it has made for the organisations to work together.

Ms Norman feels that the sentiment applies just as well to GMHP, and how it has become a vehicle for 24 of Greater Manchester’s social landlords to work together for the past 10 years.

Ms Norman is paraphrasing the famous quote attributed to Tony Wilson, the Hacienda nightclub founder known as Mr Manchester (“This is Manchester, we do things differently here” – although it is actually a quote from a film about his life ).

“I love the idea that we do things differently in Manchester and Greater Manchester,” says Charlie Norman, the new chair of Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP). “And I think we do.”

Coalition of the willing

GMHP has made waves by scaling up the sector’s ambitions in Greater Manchester – including a development joint venture, a multimillion-pound bid for government funding to decarbonise homes and a large Housing First programme.

“It’s really a coalition of the willing. It’s a lot of people doing a lot of really great work on top of their day job and getting their organisations involved,” she says.

That coalition of the willing, to move from a Tony Wilson quote to a George Bush Jr quote (a real one this time), is made up of 24 housing associations, from large players such as Guinness and Jigsaw, to 1,000-home Black and minority ethnic association Arawak Walton. And it includes the 9,000-home association that Ms Norman leads, Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV).

Ms Norman traces her career in housing back to her school days in Manchester, when she watched a documentary about homelessness that became “etched on my brain”.

She says: “It always really struck me and I remember having loads of conversations with my dad about it. He always said to me that he thought that I would do something like social work. And by that I think he meant this kind of discussion around rough sleeping, and people not having enough money to eat or somewhere to live.”

Ms Norman’s father sadly passed away when she was young. “I’ve always had him on my shoulder, if you like, and I’m wanting to do the best for other people and wanting to hopefully make a small difference in whatever I do.”

“It’s a lot of people doing a lot of really great work on top of their day job and getting their organisations involved”

What this turned out to be was a career in community-focused housing. Starting at Salford Council in the housing department at 21, Ms Norman then went to work with housing co-operatives in Vancouver, Canada, for three years. “I thought they were bloody brilliant,” says Ms Norman. “Completely in charge of their own destiny – small groups of people who built their own homes and manage them and really sort of like an oasis in the midst of some blight in some other areas.”

She came back to England and took a job at Cooperative Development Services (now Plus Dane). There she was working with “30-odd really feisty housing co-operatives that wanted to take charge of their destiny in Merseyside. And it was brilliant working with them”.

She adds: “It took them a while to accept me because I’m from Greater Manchester. Once I was in, it’s a really, really brilliant community to work in. I worked in Toxteth and Dingle and Granby – in all those areas. It was really fantastic.”

When the organisation went into a merger, Ms Norman, who by then had a daughter, took redundancy, and then moved into a management role at Rochdale housing association St Vincent’s. It was, “I love working in that community,” she says. “[I] never had a plan to become a director or chief executive, I just really believed in what we do and always worked really hard. [I just believe in] people having a decent home, and just ended up becoming chief exec when our previous chief exec retired” in 2012. Since then, she has led St Vincent’s into a merger with Mosscare and continued to head up the new organisation, which now stretches across the North West.

Ms Norman took over as chair of GMHP back in March, but she has been involved since the group was set up 10 years ago.