New government design guidance puts focus on quality and resilience to climate change #UKhousing

The changes to the guidance were first announced as part of a second overhaul of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), just a year after the government finalised a version of the framework that restored mandatory housing targets and set out a definition of ‘grey belt’ land.

Aimed at shaping how the next generation of neighbourhoods are built, the guidance sets out how new homes should reflect modern life, from space for remote working to flexible layouts that can adapt as families grow and cater for every stage of life.

The wider proposals aim to set a clear benchmark for well-designed neighbourhoods, and ensure new developments are well-connected to local shops and services.

You can read six things we learned about the latest NPPF changes here.

Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “Exemplary development should be the norm, not the exception, so that more communities feel the benefits of new development and welcome it.

“As we act to boost housing supply, we are also taking steps to improve the design and quality of the homes and neighbourhoods being built.

“These standards will help ensure new homes and neighbourhoods are attractive, well connected, sustainable and built to last”.

The guidance also encourages stakeholders to support local jobs and amenities by design, ensuring local shops and services like GP surgeries are within walking distance.

To help smaller developers bring forward much-needed homes and to set realistic expectations on larger developments, the government is intending to create model design codes – set to be launched later this year – with clear rules to create successful places.

Local authorities are expected to set the vision for their areas through local plans, ensuring clear design expectations using masterplans, local design codes and guides.