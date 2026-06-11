New group chair revealed at Sanctuary

As well as serving as chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund from 2016 to 2021, Ms Kerslake’s earlier roles include chief executive of The Prince’s Regeneration Trust and RegenCo Sandwell, and director-level roles at Network Rail and Gulf Oil.

She previously also held non-executive roles at Black Country Housing Association and Thurrock Thames Gateway Development Corporation.

Mr Manning-Cox joined Sanctuary’s board in September 2018 and became group chair in 2019.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve as group chair of Sanctuary. Over the past eight years, I have seen first-hand the dedication of colleagues across the organisation and the strength of our purpose – providing good-quality, affordable homes, care and student accommodation which help people to live well and build the futures they want.

“During my time in post, Sanctuary has doubled its turnover to £1.24bn by a combination of organic growth and strategically important acquisitions and has achieved strong regulatory ratings. It is particularly pleasing that it has recently been announced that we have achieved the (highest) C1 housing consumer standard.

“I pay tribute to the cohesive team under [group chief executive] Craig Moule’s leadership and I am proud of the progress we have made together, and the opportunity to influence our culture and values and help to provide opportunities for our talented people to thrive.

“I leave my role confident in Sanctuary’s direction and resilience. Ros brings outstanding leadership and insight, and I look forward to supporting her and the board as she takes up the role.”

Mr Moule said: “Under Andrew’s leadership, Sanctuary has grown to become the leading not-for-profit provider of affordable housing and care in the UK.

“We’re a better organisation today because of his stewardship. On behalf of everyone at Sanctuary, I’d like to thank him for his dedication, hard work and unfailing support over the past eight years.

“Ros is a highly experienced and respected figure in the housing and property sector. She has already played a valuable role in shaping our success during her time as a group board member, and we’re delighted this will continue as she steps into the role of group chair.”