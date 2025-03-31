New guidance published for developers of higher-risk buildings

The Building Safety Regulator has published new guidance for developers of higher-risk buildings #UKhousing

Higher-risk buildings have at least seven storeys or are at least 18 metres high. They must also have two residential units or be a hospital or care home.

Clients must make sure building control approval is granted before any building work starts. Building control approval must be secured before building work starts on an existing higher-risk building, work on a building that makes it a higher-risk building, or work on a higher-risk building that stops it being a higher-risk building.

The new guidance, published by the BSR on 27 March , explains who must apply for building control approval and when to get approval from the regulator.

A higher-risk building must be registered with the BSR before people live there.

For complex projects that involve buildings with multiple connected parts, clients may apply for a staged application. This allows the project to progress in separate stages.

Unless an extension is agreed, the BSR will take up to 12 weeks to assess applications for new higher-risk buildings, and eight weeks for existing higher-risk buildings.

The time it takes the BSR to assess an application will depend on the “quality of the application and the complexity of the work”.

Applications are then approved, approved with requirements (such as supplying additional information or revised plans), or rejected if they do not have enough detail to show compliance.

Clients who disagree with an application decision can request a review. If, after the review, they still disagree with the decision, they can appeal to a First-tier Tribunal.

If the building work has not reached a certain point within three years, a client will lose approval for the work.

During the building project, clients must submit a notice of intention to start work, a notice of commencement and notifications of building work reaching specified points.