New homelessness strategy launched in Northern Ireland

The ‘Ending Homelessness Together’ strategy covers 2022 to 2027 and has three strategic priorities: prevention, supporting people to make the transition from homelessness, and providing and sustaining settled and appropriate accommodation.

It includes a commitment to getting those who have experienced homelessness more involved in service design and delivery.

It emerged this month that the number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland has increased by 74% in the past three years.

The number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 55% from 2,433 in January 2019, to 3,763 in February 2022.

Between July and December 2021, 7,404 households presented as homeless.