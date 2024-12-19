The government is planning to end the New Homes Bonus after 14 years on the basis that funds are not being allocated according to “local authority need” #UKhousing

New Homes Bonus for councils set to end ‘in its current format’ #UKhousing

MHCLG said there will be a new round of NHB payments in 2025-26 and it is not intending to change the calculation. It is expected that around £290m will be allocated for the scheme next year.

The scheme, which was introduced in 2011 under the David Cameron-led coalition government, is a grant awarded to councils for increasing the number of homes in their area.

In a consultation published on Wednesday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it is proposing that 2025-26 will be the last year the NHB is paid “in its current format”.

However, MHCLG added: “It is the government’s intention that 2025-26 will be the final year of the NHB in its current format and councils should consider this in their financial planning.”

In a separate consultation on the principles and objectives of local authority funding, it said: “As the New Homes Bonus is funded through a top slice of the Revenue Support Grant, this funding is not allocated according to local authority need.”

The Revenue Support Grant, which is determined by a formula, is given to councils to pay for expenditure on any service.

In 2023, a group of 47 councils called for the NHB to be abolished, arguing that it “disproportionately” goes to “already wealthy authorities”.

The government said it was aware the NHB had been an “important source of funding for local authorities, particularly shire district councils”.

In the current year, 110 councils have received at least £1m from the scheme.

However, ministers said they plan to “consider a range of options for how to balance the principles of robustness and sustainability through the (Local Government Finance) Settlement with wider housing objectives”.