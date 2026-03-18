New homes can bring the generations together – if we build them that way

Our inquiry has shown us what tomorrow’s communities should look like and how to get us there, write Lord Richard Best and Anna Dixon, co-chairs of the APPG on Housing and Care for Older People #UKhousing

Neither outcome is usually deliberate. But the cumulative effect is that new developments are less mixed by age and by life stage than they could and should be.

The problem runs in two directions. When major house builders develop large new sites – hundreds, sometimes thousands, of new homes – they very seldom include housing designed specifically for older people. And when specialist later living developers build for older residents, the design can limit meaningful contact with younger people.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Housing and Care for Older People has just concluded an inquiry into creating intergenerational communities. What we found reflects a pattern that has emerged gradually, without any single decision driving it: the way new homes are developed tends to keep older and younger people apart – and both groups are the poorer for it.

This matters because the benefits of intergenerational living are well established. Communities that work for the young and the old can lead to mutual support with everyday activities, reduce loneliness, save health and care budgets and make daily life more rewarding across the board. The case is not sentimental, it is practical and economic.

We visited schemes that show what is achievable when the ambition is there. A social housing provider created an innovative development where older and younger residents live as mutually supportive neighbours. We saw a supported living project bringing together young adults with learning difficulties and older people requiring some care, with residents from both groups providing friendship and mutual support.

In another scheme, 40 older people shared their development with eight university students in shared apartments. The students help organise social activities, assist with outings and shopping and troubleshoot IT problems. These projects work well.

But they remain unusual, not least because they require a degree of flexibility from public and private sector funders that the system does not yet routinely provide.

There is a more straightforward route to mixed-age communities that does not depend on bespoke arrangements: inclusive design. Homes built to Part M4(2) or Lifetime Homes Standards – with level entrances and accessible layouts throughout – are suitable for all age groups.

When every new home is designed this way, “unintentional” intergenerational communities emerge as a consequence of good design. People of all ages move in, age in place, and live alongside one another without any special intervention. Accessible design and placemaking would ensure, for example, that tomorrow’s new towns are created as genuinely intergenerational communities.